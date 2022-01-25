Bossip Video

We all know Charlamagne Tha God doesn’t hold back, especially when it comes to his opinions about Kanye West.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Brilliant Idiots, the author and radio host gave his opinion about Kanye’s recent Pete Davidson diss, which he included in his verse on the Game’s track, “Eazy.” Of course, this comes as the Saturday Night Live star cozies up to Ye’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I thought Kanye’s bar to Pete was corny as hell,” Charlamagne said. “I thought it was corny. I didn’t like it…what happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson?” He continued, “I just thought the line was corny. For me, I think about what he said on Drink Champs when he said, he used all the backpackers. Remember he was like ‘I used all the backpackers cause I never really liked backpack rap,’ and then you see him hanging out with like a lot of the street rappers now. He’s hanging out with all these guys just to be able to say that line. You know what I mean? But I want all those street rappers to know, he’s using y’all too. But the difference is the street rappers aren’t going to be used. They gon keep they hand in Kanye West’s pockets cause wolves do not make good house pets, and Kanye West will learn that.”

Following his take on the song, when asked if he was tired of the antics, Charlamagne added that he’s “been tired of it.”

