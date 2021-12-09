Bossip Video

Travis Scott sits down for his first interview since the Astroworld tragedy on November 5th with Charlamagne Tha God.

Since November 5, when the Astroworld tragedy happened, we’ve heard from concert-goers, Houston PD, Twitter specialists, and everyone but the people we actually wanted to hear from. Aside from Travis Scott’s Instagram apology, we haven’t heard much from him nor Live Nation…until now.

Today, Charlamagne Tha God released a new sit-down interview with Travis Scott, who opened up for the very first time. In the interview, a remorseful Travis Scott makes it clear he had no idea people were injured to the point of no return. He goes as far as to break down what he saw during the show and what it’s like when he’s on stage, which is something only other performers would understand. Still, he maintains he always stops the show when he can and stopping the show for safety reasons isn’t unusual for him.

“It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he said. “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that.”

When asked about the term “rage,” Travis explains it’s grown to mean just having fun and not trying to harm anyone. In the interview, every question people have been wanting the answers to was asked. You can watch the entire interview below.