Bossip Video

Unsurprisingly, Tristan Thompson is at it again.

After posting an online apology to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian upon finding out he fathered a child on the side, the NBA player is already back out there making moves and cozying up to another woman.

Thompson–who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Kardashian–was spotted talking and laughing with a mystery girl at a club in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, January 25.

In the short clip, the baller was seen sitting down at a crowded club as a woman sat next to him with one leg over his. They were seemingly having a very engaging conversation, with the mystery brunette leaning in at one point to playfully brush Tristan’s nose.

“Saw it with my own two eyes,” the TikToker wrote in their caption. “Zero respect for this trash.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not Khloé and Tristan are trying to work things out in their relationship following his latest bout of infidelity.

Fitness instructor Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, filing a lawsuit seeking financial support from Thompson while claiming that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March. At the time, Khloé and Tristan were together, publicly, with Kardashian posting a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram on the same day he is said to have gotten Nichols pregnant.

After fighting the allegations in court, paternity was proven, causing the baller to take to Instagram and post an apology.

“You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote in a Story addressing Khloé. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

Now, while many fans expect him to be on his best behavior in an effort to win the reality star back–or at least take a break from womanizing for a little while to be a father of three–he’s already back to the streets.