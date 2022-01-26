Cardi B is feeling grateful after winning a years-long defamation lawsuit against Youtuber Tasha K.
According to reports from Billboard, the “Be Careful” rapper has been awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees in her lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K.
On Tuesday, jurors ruled that Kebe is responsible for $1 million in punitive damages while her company, Kebe Studios LLC, was ordered to pay an additional $500,000. In addition, Kebe will also have to reimburse Cardi for her legal costs, which add up to a whopping $1,338,753.47.
This is in addition to the $1.25 million Kebe was already ordered to pay the star on Monday, which brings the total to more than $4 million.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Cardi spoke about the verdict going in her direction, thanking the judge, the jury, and everyone who helped her over the past three years. She also opened up about how grateful she is to be vindicated over an issue that put such an emotional toll on her.
“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” she began. “I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.”
Cardi continued, “I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”
Going on to reference the moment during the trial when she testified that Tasha K’s remarks caused her to be “extremely suicidal,” Cardi said in her statement that fans have “learned about the darkest time in my life,” sharing it was “fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.”
“I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” the rapper continued. “I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice.”
Cardi went on to say that she didn’t want “justice” only for herself, saying “the intentional harm that was done to me, is done to countless others every day.”
“The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to,” she explained. “We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end.”
The mother of two continued, “So while I am very grateful that this trial has come to its conclusion and the jury has rendered a powerful and substantial message, literally–I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us.”
She ended her statement with a message for anyone in a tough place, reminding her fans of an important resource: “If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help at 1-800-273-TALK.”
In the lawsuit, which Cardi filed in March 2019, the rapper accused Youtuber Tasha K of making “malicious” claims against her, including allegations that the rapper was a prostitute, cheated on her husband, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV, according to Rolling Stone.
Following the verdict, Kebe’s attorney Sadeer Sabbak said, according to Variety, that the defense “disagree[s] with the verdict” and “will be filing an appeal.”
Tasha is expected to address the incident on her Youtube channel tonight.
