In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Cardi spoke about the verdict going in her direction, thanking the judge, the jury, and everyone who helped her over the past three years. She also opened up about how grateful she is to be vindicated over an issue that put such an emotional toll on her.

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” she began. “I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial.”

Cardi continued, “I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”