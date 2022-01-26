Bossip Video

33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer Adele “barely rehearsed,” for her Las Vegas residency, instead she was allegedly “shouting and sobbing” while talking on the phone with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, 40 according to a PageSix report — but was he actually caught CHEATING???

That’s what a witness is alleging.

Last Thursday, the megastar wept as she announced on Instagram that she was postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency only 24 hours before the first show saying, “my show ain’t ready.”

Now a new report alleges that the drama between Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul behind the scenes was the real catalyst for the decision.

Sources told PageSix that the singer was “shouting and sobbing” on the phone to the sports agent during rehearsals.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” said a source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace, where the shows were to take place. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

Not only that, the PageSix informant alleged Adele barely got through rehearsals because of the alleged emotional bouts with her boyfriend of six months, “she has barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout”, said the source.

Las Vegas-based journalist Scott Roeben of C Vegas insiders are now worried that Adele will cancel the concerts for good.

“There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward,” he said. “You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head.”

Yiiikes! We hope Rich Paul isn’t really doing our girl Adele dirty like this…but according to a submitted tip from the site Deux Moi, Rich was allegedly spotted in Vegas openly cheating on his megastar sweetie.

The anonymous user wrote:

Didn’t put two and two together until JUST now but was at Carbone Vegas on Monday and our server was very open to our deux moi questions. Anywho, he said Rich Paul (specifically said Lebron’s manager) was in the other night. We responded oh he’s dating Adele! The server goes.. well he certainly wasn’t in a relationship the other night. Said he had lots girls all over him, but he did tip very well! Also Post Malone came in another time and tipped the staff something like 60k and the call him Uncle Posty now.

Do YOU believe that?

This is the second rumor to surface concerning Adele’s canceled Vegas residency. Previously, a rumor [also from PageSix] swirled that there was a rift between Caesars Palace and Adele as the hotel was trying to change portions of her performance including the addition of a 60 person choir, something she was strongly against.

Caesars Palace, attempted to make the “perfectionist” perform “Skyfall” with a 60-member choir, when she was looking to keep the performance “low-key” and “all about the voice.”

We can’t confirm any of this chatter, but what do YOU think of these rumors?