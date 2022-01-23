Bossip Video

Adele announced her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas is postponed due to shipping delays and COVID impacting her team, but rumors are suggesting Caesar’s Palace trying to put their hand in her performance may have caused delays.

Adele finally delivered her long-awaited post-divorce album 30 and the project went straight to number 1 and did exactly what it was supposed to do. After the album was released, Adele announced her touring plans: she would be hosting Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas as a residency at Caesar’s Palace.

Unfortunately, two days ago, Adele took to Instagram to announce she would be postponing the residency.

In the video, Adele appears upset and on the verge of tears apologizing to those who already made the trip for opening night, which was only 24 hours away. With finally performing live again and in one central location, you can imagine how far some people, especially die-hard fans, had traveled to make it for night one.

Adele revealed the reason for the delay was delivery delays and COVID impacting her team. As a perfectionist, she couldn’t make the deadline with so many things hindering her ability to present a flawless production. The video felt genuine and honest and better than just a notes app post many would have posted.

Days after the delay announcement, PageSix is now reporting maybe there was more to the reason for delaying. Rumors revealed to PageSix suggest there was a rift between Caesars Palace and Adele as the hotel was trying to change portions of her performance including the addition of a 60 person choir when Adele wanted to keep things small and intimate.

Caesars Palace, attempted to make the “perfectionist” perform “Skyfall” with a 60-member choir, when she was looking to keep the performance “low-key” and “all about the voice.”

We doubt the hotel overstepping its boundaries and trying to tamper with Adele’s show is the sole reason for the cancellation. However, if her team is being ravaged with COVID-19 and delivery delays are happening left and right, the addition of someone else trying to change the show is enough to make anyone postpone the show until things get worked out.

Hopefully, Adele and the team are able to get the show perfected the way they want it and hopefully, if the rumors are true Caesars Palace will see the light and understand we want to see Adele and hear that beautiful voice we don’t care about the 60 other people they want to add.