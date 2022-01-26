‘Why Are We Like This’ Explores Going Pantsless In The Panoramic, The Horrors Of Homeschooling And More Quarantine Quandaries

We’re back with Part 3 of our ‘Why Are We Like This’ franchise, exploring all the ups and downs of life over the last year.

In the latest segment, we explore quarantine quandaries such as — whether we wore pants for our virtual meetings, how we tackled the horrors of homeschooling kids while we were working, the pleasures of stimmy package spending and our real feelings on saying goodbye to the orange guy. We also get real candid about the realities of working virtually — some folks have been exploring a pants-free life, while others have been quick to hang up their wigs.

Check out the video below:

How have you enjoyed working from home? Is it productive for you, or are you eager to go back to the office? For the folks who have kids, has homeschool been a challenge or have you mastered it to the point that you feel confident you can take charge of your children’s education? We’re not going to be nosy and ask you whether or not you got a stimulus check, but we are curious if you agree with Courtney that Joe and Kamala need to get crackin’ on the next installment. What do you think? We’re excited to hear you chime in. What’s been the best part of quarantine life for you? How about the toughest part? What do you think you picked up in 2020 and 2021 that you’d like to carry on after the COVID crisis is resolved? We’re loving working remote!