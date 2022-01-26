Here we go with the BS.

Antonio Brown is the biggest drama queen in NFL history. You might think that sounds like hyperbole, especially considering the bevy of egotistical, self-centered, crybaby wide receivers as the league has seen over the years. However, the truth of the matter is that even in Terrell Owens’ most trolling days, he never had this much shenanigans afoot.

On Tuesday, Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn appeared on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” where they spoke publicly for the first time about departing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the game and what lead to the…unceremonious decision.

Let Brown tell it, according to ESPN, he feels like not only is he owed money for the ankle surgery that he needs but he’s also looking to pursue damages for alleged defamation of his character by the Buccs organization.

“Antonio was defamed by this spin that he had a mental health episode that makes him someone who’s not reliable to do a good job on the field,” Burstyn said. “So we’re pursuing internally all of our rights under the CBA and considering them and maybe stepping outside of the CBA.

The mental health aspect of the defamation appears to be particularly galling to Brown who made a very heavy-handed accusation about how the Buccs staff treated him in the moment that he was having his temper tantrum on the sideline during the Jets game.

“These guys at the Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they were talking about,” Brown said.

For the record, head coach Bruce Arians did not use the words “mental health” when asked post-game about Brown’s strange behavior.

“Yeah, it was very hard. I wish him well. I hope, if he needs help, [that he] gets some. It’s very hard because I do care about him.”

Guess we’ll see how all this shakes out but it’s probably going to get uglier before it gets prettier.