Out Of Pocket: Antonio Brown Allegedly Had Sex In Front Of Artist Accuser White She Was Working

Antonio Brown Alleged Had Sex In Front Of Artist Accuser

Another day, another accusation for unhinged (ex?) baller Antonio Brown.

According to TMZ, the former Oakland Raider-turned-former-New England Patriot has now been accused of having whole a$$ sexual intercourse with another woman in front of the artist he hired to paint his home.

The unidentified woman’s lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, sent the NFL a letter following the threatening texts that Antonio *allegedly* sent her client. In the letter, Banks let it be known that the towel-cover genitals was not the only form of sexual misconduct that Brown perpetrated on the artist.

“What is not detailed in the story is that Mr. Brown engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the two days that she worked in his home, which included Mr. Brown having sex with another woman while the artist was working in the same room.”

The NFL is still investigating all the claims against Brown.