Bossip Video

Florida A&M University is mourning the loss of a student who was tragically killed.

Friends and family of MaKayla ‘MK’ Bryant confirmed to The Tallahassee Democrat that the beloved former cheer team captain was killed in a shooting Wednesday outside a Providence Pointe apartment.

Details on the shooting are scarce but Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson Heather Merritt told The Democrat that the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. and Bryant was “rushed to the hospital by a friend.” She added that the Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to interview witnesses and working to identify suspects.

WCTV adds that as the investigation continues, Bryant’s family is in Tallahassee now making arrangements to get her back home to Chicago, where her family resides.

Detectives are asking witnesses to call TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Bryant, 22, was studying psychology as a graduate student at FAMU where she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2020. She led FAMU’s cheer team during the 2019-20 school year, was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and was the treasurer of the Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society.

FAMU President Larry Robinson has released a statement on the passing of the Rattler who was known for being “beautiful, brilliant and accomplished.”

“The loss of a FAMU student always grieves me. I see the promise in every single one of them,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson in a statement. “Our goal is to prepare each of our students to reach their full potential. Losing one hurts. The FAMU family sends our prayers and condolences to her family.”

A GoFundMe has been established by Bryant’s Delta Sigma Theta sisters Marielle Cameron, Sasha Wright, and Victoria Hernandez who are collecting proceeds for Bryant’s mother. The GoFundMe exceeded an initial $10,000 goal and as of press time is at over $36,000 in donations.

Such sad, sad news.

R.I.P. MaKayla ‘MK’ Bryant.