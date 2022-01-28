Bossip Video

Chris Brown is at the receiving end of a $20 million lawsuit claiming he drugged and raped a woman on a yacht outside of Diddy’s home, a claimthat Chris Brown denies.

Chris Brown is back in the middle of drama again, and this time it comes with a lawsuit for $20 million. A woman listed as “Jane Doe” is suing the R&B star after she claims he raped her and drugged her on a yacht shortly after the two met.

As far as how they ended up meeting, according to TMZ, the woman claims she was FaceTiming with a friend when Chris Brown grabbed the phone and asked her to come to Diddy’s Star Island Miami home. The woman says she then met with Chris on a yacht and began drinking, but on her second drink she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” the woman’s lawsuit claims.

That’s when the woman claims Chris led her to the bedroom and raped her despite her saying “no” repeatedly. She also alleged that Chris Brown ejaculated inside of her then the next day demanded that she take a Plan B pill. The woman allegedly obliged.

Once Chris Brown caught wind of the story he did exactly what every entertainer does when negative news is spreading, he hopped on Instagram to type on a blank screen.

Chris denied the allegations and claimed that he’s being sabotaged since he’s releasing new music.

“I hope ya’ll see this pattern of cap [lies],” wrote Brown.

We will keep you updated on Chris’ legal response to the rape allegations.