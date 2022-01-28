‘Ladies Who List’ Exclusive: Tiffani Is Having A Grand Opening Party… But Guess Who Is NOT Welcome?

It’s Friday and the weekend is here, which means a brand spanking new episode of ‘Ladies Who List!’

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip of tonight’s episode of ‘Ladies Who List’ for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Tiffani and Tiana meet up to discuss Tiff’s new office and the grand opening party she’s planning. To Tiana’s surprise, Tiffani reveals she’s invited Robin after recently meeting with her to get to know her better — BUT it does turn out there is one person in their circle who won’t be welcome at the party. It turns out competing closing attorney Cristyl isn’t on the guest list — but Tiffani claims the lack of an invite has less to do with business and is more about just keeping things positive at the party, although she says she wasn’t really feeling the way Cristyl treated Robin at the last event.

Check out the clip below:

Play

What do you think? Is Tiffani creating a bigger problem by excluding Cristyl from her event, rather than just pulling her aside to discuss the issue? What would you do if you were Tiffani?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tiffani holds a grand reopening of her law firm, only to find that Cristyl has been trying to steal one very important client — Kira! Meanwhile, Robin confronts a longtime client about why he gave his promised listing to another broker.

“Ladies Who List: Atlanta” airs Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?