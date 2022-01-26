‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Stevie J. Wants Savannah To Make Peace, But Sakoya Tells Him, ‘Your Daughter Is Out Of Control!’

Last week got mad real on “Growing Up Hip Hop” and the drama continues in a new episode this week!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and it’s a good one! In the clip, Stevie J. and Stevie Jr. sit down with Sakoya and her mom to smooth things over due to the problems she’s been having with Savannah, but will his and Stevie Jr.’s plan work for them to all come together and make music? Sakoya definitely doesn’t think so.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Stevie J. confronts Savannah about squashing the beef with Tiny’s daughter, Sakoya. Tyran struggles to reunite Pepa and Tee Tee before the wedding. YDB steps onto the scene when JoJo gets the guys together for some off-road action.

Oh wow, it’s dope that YDB will be coming back for the next episode. Is it just us, but after three seasons of discord, isn’t it about time that the issues between Pepa and Egypt and Tee Tee get resolved once and for all? And what do you guys think of Stevie J. and Stevie Jr.’s plan? If you were Sakoya would you even be the least bit interested in making peace with Savannah? Where was Savannah when all this peace talk was going down? Should Stevie J. be doing more or is he already doing too much?

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres this Thursday, January 27 at 9pm on WE tv.

Will you be watching?