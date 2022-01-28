Bossip Video

The first episode of the two-night, four-part JANET doc premieres tonight on A&E, and Lifetime, and Janet Jackson stans are in a tizzy.

As previously reported the documentary, which is more than “five years in the making” features “never before seen footage” and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. It will also cover Janet’s return to the stage following a break from music, the death of her iconic brother, and her motherhood journey.

We already know that Janet will touch on the Super Bowl scandal and her loving relationship with Michael that included childhood taunting, but what else can you expect to see?

See some highlights below:

Janet addresses rumors she had a secret baby in the ‘80s

“Back in the day they were saying that I had a child and I kept it a secret,” said Janet in a teaser for the doc detailing her 1984 marriage to James DeBarge.

“I could never keep a child away from James,” she said. “How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that, it’s not right.”

The two were married for only one year, Janet alleged their split was caused by DeBarge’s frequent drug use.

In the doc, she also says that weight gain caused by birth control is what sparked pregnancy rumors.

“A lot of the kids thought I was pregnant ‘cause I had gained weight and I had started taking birth control pills,” Jackson explained while referencing her time on Fame. “And back then, you could pick up weight taking them, and that’s what happened to me.”

Janet dishes on her father Joe Jackson

Jackson described her father as a “good-hearted guy [who] really protected us.”

“He told us what he wanted you to do, and you did it,” she said. “My parents disciplined all of us. And that’s how we as a people, we raised our kids. But you turn around and you give them love to show them, ‘I love you, I’m here for you.’ Discipline without love is tyranny, and tyrants they were not. They just loved us and wanted us to be the best that we could possibly be. Obviously, it worked.”

After Splitting From DeBarge She Thought Her Second Hubby René Elizondo Jr. Was “The One”

“I needed to just be free of being with somebody that did drugs and all of that,” said Janet. “I needed a lift. René was funny, just always had fun together. He was very, very charming.” She also described his romantic proposal. “We were out on the beach, it was raining like crazy, and that’s when he asked me to marry him,” she recalled. “James never proposed to me. He never gave me a ring or anything like that, so it was different. I wanted it to be it. But I thought that every time.”

The first part of JANET is set to premiere TONIGHT, January 28 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime and A&E.

Will YOU be watching?