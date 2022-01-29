Bossip Video

If you’re famous, and you’re a woman, chances are you’re gonna be fighting off some pregnancy rumors every couple months.

Jordyn Woods is no secret to rumors surrounding her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns, so she decided to nip this latest idea in the bud before it spread too far.

The speculation started following the couple’s recent trip to Portland, after which the model posted a photo dump documenting their time in the city. Some of the pictures in her post depicted Woods and Towns all loved up, while another featured Jordyn holding up a tiiiiiny Nike box that fans all assumed were a pair of baby shoes.

Even Ryan Destiny noticed the aforementioned snap, commenting, “That box 🥲” along with dozens of other fans who questioned the couple in the comments.

“So sis gonna show a baby shoe box …. whatcha hinting at boo,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Wait. Who are the small Nike shoes for? 👁👁.”

Following these questions, Jordyn didn’t take long to shut down these rumors, explaining that the tiny Nike box wasn’t for baby shoes at all.

As reported on People, Jordyn squashed things on social media, saying she is not pregnant and doesn’t want children right now.

“It was a gift card box. And no I don’t want kids right now nor am I pregnant.” She wrote. “Trust me If I was that would not be the way I would tell y’all. I thought it was cute because it was so little. It’s a gift card box.”

Fans had also questioned why she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes lately, which Woods had a very simple answer for.

“I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!!” she insisted. “Minnesota was -4. Also I’m always cold AF regardless that’s why I’m trying to get my iron up.”

Following their trip to Portland, Jordyn also made a trip to San Fransisco to watch KAT at another away game, which she explained in her caption, saying she wants to see what it’s like for her other half to travel so often.

“I kept telling karl at least one time this year I’m going to come see what it’s like going on a road trip with you! During the season, the only time I get to see him is if I travel to him,” she wrote. “January he was on the road for most of the month so I decided to come to some of the last games and we had so much fun! Such a cool way to experience different cities and get my mind off of things for a little🤍 until the next one.. 😘.”

So, while these two might not be trying for babies any time soon, they certainly do seem happier than ever.