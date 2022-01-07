Live your best life, Jordyn!

Her Royal Thighness is basking in love and luxury after being surprised with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan from her baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns who couldn’t physically be with her due to COVID.

The glowing baddie posted pics of the lavish gift while thanking her better half for making her “feel like a queen.”

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” she wrote. “My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️.” She continued, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt. 😭”

In the comments section, KAT simply wrote, “Santa Claus 🎅🏽.”

Aside from the super sexy car, KAT also gifted his boo with 5 luxurious designer bags including a dazzling Judith Lieber clutch, studded Prada Re-edition, and a crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.

This came just days before Tristan Thompson re-embarrassed Khloé Kardashian by admitting to fathering another baby outside their relationship.

For those trying (and failing) to keep score, this was Tristan’s kazillionth time cheating on Khloé who attempted to paint Jordyn as a lowdown dirty homewrecker.

Why was jordyn woods the only woman she called out publicly? https://t.co/BQa0PmI0Af — don’t worry bout me I’m a thug (@__amanita__) January 4, 2022

Naturally, Jordyn was completely unbothered by the messy shenanigans while living her best life in the first week of 2022.

How do you think Jordyn reacted to the Khloé/Tristan Katastrophe? Tell us down below and enjoy her (and reactions to her unbotheredness) on the flip.