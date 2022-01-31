Aww, you better go Adonis!

On Jan. 28,”Hotline Bling” crooner Drake took to Instagram where he shared an adorable video of himself spending some quality time with his 4-year-son, Adonis.

During their sweet father-son pow-wow, Adonis asked the Toronto rapper if he was going to be “much bigger” than him when he grows up, to which Drake replied:

“I don’t think so. You’re pretty tall.”

Drake then asked the young tot:

“Do you think you’re going to be bigger than me?” and of course, Adonis responded back with the cutest answer.

“Yeah. I’m going to be like, old,” the curly-head cutie said.

Followers of the star were sent spiraling into a heart-eyed tizzy after Adonis then asked his dad if he could teach him some French. The bilingual toddler attempted to teach Drake how to say, what could be loosely translated in French to “Sometime, when I am very big…everything will go back to the universe,” according to E-News!

When Drake asked his son to translate what he said in English, the sweet 4-year-old replied:

“When you’re older, then you’re all broken and you’re going to turn back into space.”

The rapper then laughed:

“Is that really what you said or are you just making stuff up? You’re a funny guy!”

Funny indeed, but pretty philosophical for a 4-year-old!

Drake shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux. The father and son duo have been seen spending a lot of time together as of recent. Back in June, the Grammy-award-winning star and his son were pictured together at a Phoenix Suns Vs. Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May, Adonis accompanied his dad on stage to accept his award for Artist of the Decade.

Let’s go, Adonis!