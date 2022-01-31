*UPDATE*

On his talk show Monday, Nick Cannon confirmed that he is expecting his 8th baby with Bre Tiesi after photos from their baby shower surfaced online. Describing Bre as his “next” mother of his children, the father also revealed that he knew about Tiesi’s pregnancy “for a while,” even before his late son Zen’s death last month.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” he said. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.” “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

Television host Nick Cannon, 41, is suspected of expecting another child, this time with a 30-year-old model named Bre Tiesi. On Sunday TMZ revealed photos of Nick and Bre as they hosted an intimate gender reveal party in Malibu, shocking the internet.

In the photos, Nick appeared to pose with Bre (in the baby shower Papi stance) with his hands caressing her stomach as blue confetti shot into the air. In other shots, Nick is seen celebrating with his perceived 6th baby mama as the gender of the baby is revealed, holding Bre tightly.

Apparently, she is having a boy. Congrats!

If the 30-year-old looks familiar to you, she was previously seen strutting her stuff on Nick’s show “Wild N’ Out” as a model.

Bre aka Breanna was also formerly married to and divorced from NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. Just last September, Bre made headlines for throwing a divorce party from Manziel sharing photos on a balcony in Miami while holding a cake that read, “I do. I did. I’m done … Divorced at last.” PageSix reported that Manziel laughed in the comments of the photos on Instagram, showing no hard feelings. They were married for three years.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a 4-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with ex and model Brittany Bell. Nicki’s twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born last year with mom Abby De La Rosa. Cannon lost his five-month-old son Zen to brain cancer last December with model Alyssa Scott.

So far, neither Nick nor Bre have confirmed or denied they are having his 8th baby and the model has changed the commenting on her Instagram to “limited.”

On social media, people are accusing Nick of “only” making multiracial or biracial babies.

One person went as far as to say that he is “fulfilling a fantasy” by “breeding” with the women.

In January 2021 however, model Jessica White said that she was previously pregnant by Cannon at the same time as Nick’s baby’s mother Brittany Bell with whom he has two children.

Jessica claimed that the star didn’t “value her” and White alleged that she found out that Bell was expecting just two weeks after she personally suffered a miscarriage. She also alleged that she was still living with the talk show host at the time.