Oh, this is some BULL***t!

We knew it just a matter of time before the other shoe dropped. As happy as we were with the life sentence that Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddy” Bryan were handed for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, something about the federal hate crimes trial just didn’t sit well with our spirit. Sadly, the criminal justice system hasn’t given us much reason to confidently expect properly meted justice.

Today, according to Fox5Atlanta, it was announced that the McMichaels have reached a plea deal agreement in regards to the hate crime portion of their murderous melee. Family attorney Lee Merritt says that the deal allows the McMichaels to serve the first 30 years in a federal penitentiary as opposed to a state facility. There is no doubt that not only is the fed lockup “better” but that the father and son killers will be better protected from harm. Protection, that in our opinion, is completely undeserved. These men have earned both the physical pain that will likely be brought to them and also the mental pain of having to watch their backs for decades on end.

Suffice to say, Ahmaud Arbery’s family is quote “vehemently” opposed to this shady arrangement and plan to be loud about it.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, issued a statement saying the Department of Justice went “behind my back to offer the men who murdered my son a deal to make their time in prison easier.” She went on to say that she has been “completely betrayed” by DOJ lawyers. Cooper plans on being in court to let the judge know that she opposed the plea agreement.

We don’t care who the McMichaels snitched on, there is absolutely nothing that they should be allowed to do to make their lives more comfortable.