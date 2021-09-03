Bossip Video

We would like to see everyone involved with Ahmaud Arbery’s death or subsequent justice to face the harshest possible penalty.

Just the thought of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder at the hands of two evil white men in Gregory and Travis McMichael is enough to make our blood boil and the latest news about the case is bittersweet, to say the least. According to NBCNews the former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been criminally indicted for obstruction of a police officer and violating her oath of office. You see, Gregory McMichael used to work for Jackie Johnson as an investigator and she stands accused of showing him favor during the preliminary stages of the case.

The grand jury indictment says Johnson recommended the appointment of another county’s prosecutor to handle the case without revealing that she had previously sought the assistance of that prosecutor in the Arbery investigation. Johnson also is accused of improperly blocking the arrest of Travis McMichael, Greg’s son.

Looks like ol’ Jackie didn’t want her good ol’ boys going to the bing. The new Attorney General Chris Carr released a statement following the reading of Johnson’s charges.

“Our office is committed to ensuring those who are entrusted to serve are carrying out their duties ethically and honestly,” Carr said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Jackie Johnson goin’ to jail. Say that 5 times fast.