Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t just worried about winning, he wants to make sure everyone is good–even if they’re on a rival team.

Following his team’s big win in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver OBJ took a moment to comfort San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel after a tough game.

LA defeated their Bay Area rivals 20-17 in a game that came down to the wire, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl. Of course, that’s a huge reason to celebrate, but Beckham chose to pause for a few moments to comfort his fellow athlete, which was captured by the broadcast cameras.

In the sweet clip, Odell embraces Deebo as he slumps down on the bench with a towel over his head. OBJ is clearly speaking into his ear, though we’re not privy to his exact words. Still, it’s a touching moment between two players from opposing teams who just made it through a tough match-up.

Following their win this weekend, the Rams will be back at their home turf at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the Super Bowl on February 13. There, they will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, who won their game against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier on Sunday.