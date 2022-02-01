Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is expanding his family with 30-year-old model Bre Tiesi. As a model and influencer Bre attracted her own large following of supporters, racking up 500K followers on Instagram.

Previously, Bre even strutted her stuff on Nick Cannon’s executive produced improv show ‘Wild’N Out’ but folks are wondering where her career started. Just a few years ago, Bre looked A LOT different, even before she was engaged to NFL star Johnny Manziel — but did she undergo a plastic surgery makeover?

On her own YouTube channel, Bre revealed that she underwent breast augmentation. In her Vlog, she shows viewers some of her consultation process and how she felt after the surgery but she never admits to getting anything else nipped or tucked.

Aside from her body, rumors have swirled around the net about Bre having some work done to her face. According to Terez Owens in 2017, Brea aka Breanna is rumored to have undergone rhinoplasty. Photos of the model have sparked rumors that she may have had surgery since the bridge of her nose looks fuller compared to how it looks now. Fans have also pointed out that the tip of her nose is more refined.

In a 2011 photo with her ex-fiance, Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, Bre looks A LOT different and her “new” features have been likened to Megan Fox.

Do YOU see it?

The Italian-American model looks even less recognizable the following year after doing this press photoshoot.

Bre has never confirmed nor denied getting any facial surgery…

but do you think there may be truth to those rumors?