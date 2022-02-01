Bossip Video

SMH.

News of Nick Cannon having his 8th baby with model Bre Tiesi caused some major upset behind the scenes it’s being revealed by mother-to-be Tiesi and Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen.

It’s been two months since 5-month-old Zen passed away after a battle with brain cancer and mentions of the departed newborn among chatter about Nick and Bre’s baby news are “painful” for Alyssa Scott she revealed in a somber statement made on her Instagram account.

“Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion knowing I would need that most. It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy, it isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

With all that she’s gone through, Alyssa assures supporters she feels at peace in life and she’s full of compassion.

“It’s important for me to let you all know…I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes, I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”

On his daytime talk show yesterday, Nick mentioned that he and Bre kept news of their baby under wraps out of respect for Zen and his mom and decided to make his own baby announcement after the news leaked from paparazzi crashing their baby shower and gender reveal bash.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?”

Bre also attempted to take back control of their baby announcement by sharing a video from the celebration, assuring folks that they’re both excited to meet their new baby.

Bre has since made her own statement, saying the invasive reports breaking the news “horrified” her.

“Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am still incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy. I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various personal reasons, and am horrified this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. “This was not how I’d hope to share this news especially given that I’ve been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy. With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son.”

DO YOU think there could have been a better way for Nick to announce his 8th baby following the loss of his son?