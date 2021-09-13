Don’t Tell Scott: MILFy Mommies Kourtney Kardashian And Megan Fox Introduce Their “Future Baby Daddies” Travis Barker And MGK At VMA’s

Scott Disick is somewhere punching air right now.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox were at the center of one of the most talked-about moments of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday, Sept. 12 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Megan already had audiences gawking at her nearly nude, sheer sparkly gown, but the chatter got even louder as she and Kourtney took to the stage to announce the night’s performance from Machine Gun Kelly of his new song “papercuts,” with Travis Barker accompanying him on drums — which makes sense since he’s also featured on the studio version of the song.

“I’m a huge fan of this next performer,” Fox, 35, announced to the audience. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person.”

“I’m a fan, too, and I think his drummer is super hot,” Kardashian, 42, added.

But what REALLY got the people going was Megan’s final introductory line:

“New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.”

The responses on Twitter have been pretty priceless, ranging from people who were stanning the ladies looks and boldness to folks questioning their fertility — SMH.

Check out a few reactions below

Here’s a better look at Megan’s headline-making dress…

Do you think MGK and Megan will have a kid together?

Fox is mom to three little ones with ex-hubby Brian Austin Green, Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7, and Journey River Green, 4. Machine Gun Kelly has a 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went a little more subtle in matching all black looks. While Kourtney is 42, we definitely wouldn’t completely rule out future motherhood for her. She’s already proven her fertility, birthing three kids with Scott Disick, Mason Dash Disick, 11, Penelope Scotland Disick, 9, and Reign Ashton Disick, 6. Barker is dad to 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker and 17-year-old son Landon Asher Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Do you think the “future baby daddies” line will come to fruition or was it just something fun to get people talking?