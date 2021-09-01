Bossip Video

Three nationally recognized female radio personalities; Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, and Dominique da Diva from the Quicksilva Show are currently hosting “The Undressing Room” podcast and they’ve got another celeb on hand spilling secrets.

As previously reported, on the podcast, the ladies are giving their spicy takes on gossip, entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty. This fun and fresh podcast presented by Macy’s is powered by Urban One, the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the country, and Reach Media, its nationally syndicated radio division.

On the latest episode, the ladies are chatting with Da Brat about numerous things including Brat’s wife-to-be/fellow “Brat Loves Judy” star Jesseca Dupart.

Brat told Eva and Lore’l that Jesseca was surprised by her making the first move and pursuing her.

“She was trying to get to me but people were stopping her for autographs and pictures, when she finally got to me I said, ‘Let’s link later’,” said Brat noting that she thought Jesseca wanted to collaborate on her Kaleidoscope hair products. “She showed up in a cute a** pink outfit by herself. I was like, ‘Where are your people?!’ ‘Where is your security with all this jewelry, where are you going?!’ She thought [I meant] the other kind of link.”

According to Brat, she was so stunned to hear that the entrepreneur wanted to date her that she couldn’t contain herself.

“Baby, that night at the studio she said, ‘I’m interested.’ I dropped my blunt on the couch, I burnt a hole in the couch, I dropped my drink,” said Brat. “I turned into a corny nerd.”

LOL!

Brat also dished on her big sister LisaRaye’s viral reaction to her engagement and couples counseling.

For more information and to subscribe to the weekly podcast, go to www.theundressingroompod.com.