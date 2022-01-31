Bossip Video

Verzuz announces its next event will be a Valentine’s Day match-up with Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton that will go down on February 15th.

What started as a quarantine idea has now blossomed into a giant platform that not only breathes new air into old records but also puts wealth into the pockets of everyone involved.

Verzuz has become a platform that brings together music fans of all ages to enjoy a moment in time. The best part is that it forces a younger generation to research the history of the hits that catch their ear during the events.

The latest match-up was announced today and will be a Valentine’s Day-themed match-up between Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton. Hamilton dropped his last album Love Is The New Black in 2021 and Musiq Soulchild’s Feel The Real was released in 2017 and even received a Grammy nod for Best R&B Album. This match-up is perfect for the Valentine’s Day hangover and will have all the love in the air.

The Verzuz will be able to be viewed in person at Avalon Hollywood or on Triller, FiteeTV, Facebook, Youtube, and IG and will begin at 6:15PT.

Prior to this Verzuz, the last battle was that headline-making matchup between Bone Thugz-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia.