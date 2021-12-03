Instant classic
Last night’s star-studded Verzuz between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia had everything: smash hits, fly outfits, and special guests including Lil Wayne, Lil Flip, Terrence Howard, Lil Jon, Chamillionaire, Wiz Khalifa, 8 Ball & MJG, and more
It also had the first fight in Verzuz history that popped off when by Bizzy Bone felt he was being mocked and threw his microphone and a bottle of water toward Three 6 Mafia which, naturally, set off a thuggish ruggish brawl..
Wowwwwwww Bizzy what are you doing #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uTjfZ6mOnL
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2021
If you didn’t know, Bizzy has a history of mental health challenges that he addressed on 2001 single “Schizophrenic” so we’re pretty sure the combination of Gangsta Boo kept screaming for him to “take his meds” and liquor set him off.
“I feel as a man there is a time to apologize and be the bigger person. Even if you do not feel wrong,” he wrote on Instagram.
“@melyssa_lp @triller @verzuztv thank you for everything. But when u a man you understand there is a time to be the bigger person. Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop , if we was posed to be perfect then we wouldn’t even be here.”
Aside from the spicy tussle, the rest of the high-energy show went off amazingly with several unforgettable moments that sent social media into a frenzy.
Another story of the night was Swizz Beatz the business man reevaluating the rules to make sure none of last night’s MESS will happen again.
What was your fave moment of the night? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets from Bone Verzuz Three 6 Mafia the on the flip.
DJ Paul when Bizzy threw that water bottle😡 pic.twitter.com/WO80Y3z2Sz
— Sheabutter Cleveland (@sheabutters) December 3, 2021
What?!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IL8aaaSZlC
— Sailor Goon (@TooXquisite) December 3, 2021
Her: don’t come up n here with that nonsense either
Me:
— Chernobyl Drew Ali (@TheAngelKing) December 3, 2021
If you told my this is Leo Dicaprio imitating Terrence Howard, I’d believe you 🤣 https://t.co/0G4FyeRXK2
— Keysha Freshh (@freekeysha) December 3, 2021
The “technical difficulties” #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/gSmP7IA3Ej
— ✌️ (@ualreedykno) December 3, 2021
The rest of the group to Bizzy Bone #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/Piyv8dHDyA
— PowerBomb Jutsu (@PowerbombJutsu) December 3, 2021
Why Tyrese?! lol #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/f4SZ3vnlYK
— Does The Name Spanky Johnson Mean Anything To You? (@iGoHAM_79) December 3, 2021
No they didn’t #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/MpzqxyV4Ru
— MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) December 3, 2021
How they gon put everybody but Uncle Charles on the screen ?
— VINCE STAPLES (@vincestaples) December 3, 2021
