Nick Cannon’s youngest child, Zen Scott Cannon, has sadly passed away.

The news was confirmed by the daytime talk show host himself who revealed the 5-month-old’s passing on his “Nick Cannon Show.” According to Nick, he initially thought his son, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, had a sinus infection but doctors later confirmed that it was hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

“I had a very tough weekend,” said Nick before sharing his “Pic Of The Day” which was a picture of his son Zen. “So, before the show started in the summertime, Zen was born on June 23. Zen’s my youngest and it was so exciting. I always noticed that he had a little sinus thing, like a cough. Early on we thought he would shake it off but he always had this interesting breathing,” he added noting that his son had a “cabbage patch” type “Cannon head.” “We thought it would be a routine process and we went in and we found out that he had another condition where it was fluid building up in his head. They called it a malignant tumor in his head, he added while thanking the doctors and nurses who cared for his son. “Zen’s mom Alyssa was amazing, the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. I got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa.”

Nick added that things took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving and after initially rushing to get on a plane to film his talk show, the comedian turned around and watched a final sunset with his baby boy.

“The process sped up,” said Cannon. “The tumor began to grow a lot faster and we knew that the time was—so, this weekend I made a valiant effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen and we woke up on Sunday and I just felt like wanna go to the water and get close to the ocean. Usually, on Sundays, I handle everything I need to handle with the family and I fly back and rush back but I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and hold my son and hold my son for the last time—but it was a beautiful setting. I turned around and not only did we see the sunrise but we saw the sunset too.”

He then brought out Dr. Laura Berman to help him grieve as the therapist previously lost her 16-year-old son herself.

“Because with the transition of my youngest son Zen, I felt like it was important to talk to someone who knows how difficult it is to lose a child, who just has great counsel,” said an emotional Nick. “So I invited my friend, my therapist to talk about love and loss.” “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor—brain cancer.”

So very sad, R.I.P. Zen.

Alyssa Scott has yet to comment on their son’s passing but has been sharing InstaStories of her late son on social media.

The Mayo Clinic reports that Hydrocephalus which can happen at any age but occurs more frequently among infants and adults over 60, is “the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain.”

“The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain causing damage to tissue,” the clinic adds.

Back in July, Nick excitedly shared news of the baby’s birth saying, “Introducing Zen Scott Cannon ‘aka Z Chillin.”

Nick is of course a proud father and welcomed several children this year alone. His oldest, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, are fraternal twins from his marriage to Mariah Carey. Followed by his two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with former beauty Queen Brittany Bell. And in June 2021, welcomed three children by two different women; DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and Alyssa Scott gave birth to the aforementioned Zen.

This story is still developing…

Sending heartfelt prayers and condolences to the grieving mom and dad.