After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, announced the return of the Broccoli City Festival (BC Fest).

The 2022 festival announcement also includes the launch of BLK (Black) Change Weekend at the Nation’s capital, May 5−8, 2022. Inspired by the documentary Wattstax, BLK Change Weekend has a goal to “mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to work collaboratively to create a more racially equitable world for Black millennials and Gen Z’ers.” It will include a 5K, and a Broccoli Con & Career Expo.

As for the musical lineup, the 8th annual festival will take place over two days for the first time ever on May 7 and May 8 and feature performances from numerous acts including D.C. native Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Jeezy, Wale, Wizkid, 21 Savage, Larry June, Rico Nasty, Muni Long, Tems, Masego and more.

This year’s fest will be hosted by Gia Peppers, Rodney Rikai, and Little Bacon Bear, and per tradition, BC Fest will once again include activations, a local marketplace, and surprise performances on the grounds of RFK Stadium.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of BC Fest. “Not only does BC Fest 22 represent a moment for celebration and reflection on all we’ve been through the past few years; it will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities. “We are really excited to bring Broccoli City Festival back after a long 2-year hiatus,” said Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban. “This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at Broccoli Con, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”

As you can imagine, previous Broccoli City attendees are ecstatic that the fest is back and herbivore hysteria ensued, so much so that the presale tickets sold out. Nonpresale VIP and General Admission tickets will be released at a later date.

Are YOU going to Broccoli City Fest?

BC Fest will take place from 12 noon to 10 p.m., rain or shine. For more details about BC Fest and BLK Change Weekend, visit www.BCFestival.com.