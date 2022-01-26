Bossip Video

How precious!

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been on maternity leave as she enjoys her fourth trimester into motherhood but the television host recently dropped in on her cohosts of THE REAL to reveal she and Jeezy are the proud parents of a baby girl!

Mai revealed the sex of their first child together, baby Monaco, on the Wednesday, January 26th episode of THE REAL. She made the official announcement to fellow co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and guest co-host Tommy Davidson.

“You didn’t just drop in to, you know, shoot the breeze with us, oh no. You are delivering some super exciting news!”, co-host Adrienne exclaimed on Wednesday’s episode. “Real fam, what do you say that we have a gender reveal for baby Monaco right here, right now, on The Real. Jeannie, without further ado, take it away babe.” “I am very excited to share that Monaco Mai Jenkins is a girl!” Mai declared as her co-stars cheered.

Mai said the news came as a surprise since she believed in all the wives’ tales that were supposed to predict the baby’s gender based on the shape of her belly.

“We were shocked because everybody thought it was a boy. I want to say to all moms out there, the superstitions like how high your belly is and what your skin is like, all those things aren’t true. We named the baby before the baby was even born. The baby’s name was a meaning, so there was no other reason for that.”

Jeannie also shared that she’s thrilled to be the mom of a little girl and dubbed it an “honor.”

“I also thought about all the things I didn’t learn as a little girl that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now,” Mai shared. “There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. And I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional. I can’t wait to raise a strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly little girl.”

How sweet!

You can see more of Jeannie’s big baby reveal on the Wednesday, January 26th episode of THE REAL— check local listings.