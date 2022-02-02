A historic tradition is continuing, this time with an emphasis on STEM; science, technology, engineering, and math.

EBONY Magazine is announcing that this Black History Month and ahead of this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the release of a special, limited edition EBONY commemorative print issue, featuring the winners of its longest-running editorial franchise – the reimagined HBCU Queens as the cover stars.

Source: EBONY Magazine / HBCU Campus Queens

The print edition is in partnership with OLAY and with the new focus on STEM, EBONY reports that it’s dedicated to recognizing collegiate Black women who are “poised to affect significant societal change – both locally and globally.”

The publication reports that the 88-page issue will include:

A retrospective on the unsung Black female inventors who changed history

A piece on the top STEM programs at HBCUs

Features on women of color in STEM at P&G, as well as Black P&G beauty executives

An inside look at the Black tech scene in Atlanta

An exclusive letter to the next generation of STEM leaders from COVID-19 vaccine developer and Power 100 honoree Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

The 2021-2022 EBONY HBCU STEM Queens are:

Nadine Abazie – Howard University

Jamirra Franklin – Spelman College

Shia Gourdet – Fort Valley State University

Raelyn Henderson – Southern University and A&M College

Taylor Johnson – Grambling State University

Destney Johnson – Grambling State University

Kirsten McGowan – Xavier University

Esther Nwozo -Howard University

Alexis Vanzandt – Prairie View A&M University

Alena Wicker – Oakwood University

EBONY reports that the winners were crowned following a nationwide online competition that allowed users to vote for their favorite contestants. In addition to landing the cover of EBONY, the winning Queens received an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles for EBONY’s star-studded Power 100 awards ceremony held in October 2021, inclusive of a full makeover and photoshoot.

OLAY also awarded each young woman a $10K grant and a mentorship opportunity with female scientists at OLAY.

EBONY’s commemorative issue is slated for release on February 11 and will be available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, as well as select HBCU bookstores and newsstands.

Will YOU be buying?