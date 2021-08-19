Roses And Respect: Jennifer Hudson Ravishes In Red For Epic EBONY Magazine Cover

Ya better R-E-S-P-E-C-T her!

EBONY Magazine unveiled their epic September digital issue this week which features Academy Award®-winning actress and GRAMMY Award® -winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson as the star gracing their September cover. This special fashion and style focused edition of EBONY includes exclusive interviews, photos and video packages in honor of the release of Hudson’s new film RESPECT and also features the best in fall style this season as well as spotlights the visionary artists and stylists pushing fashion forward today.

For EBONY’s September cover, Hudson serves head-turning looks inspired by classic Aretha Franklin songs including “A Rose is Still A Rose,” “Still Waters Run Deep,” “Sparkle,” “Angel” and “Young, Gifted & Black” – for which she dons a custom two-piece look by Black designer and Project Runway Season 17 alum, Bishme Cromartie. Other designers donned by Hudson for the issue include fall runway designs from Oscar de la Renta, Iris Van Herpen, Dolce & Gabbana and Cong Tri.

The cover was shot by EBONY’s Photo Director Keith Major while Hudson was styled by Micah McDonald of the dynamic styling duo Wayman+Micah, while celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright created hairstyles to match the vibe of the artistic direction of the shoot.

Check out excerpts from the issue below:

On the Divine Moment of Portraying Aretha Franklin:

“All I can say is that it’s God. I can’t say that I necessarily know, but I know when I’m there, especially with this particular project. It really hit close to home. It was led by real emotion that came from a real place.”

“Within my artistry, I go places that not everyone wants to go, [places] not everyone can handle, so it can be intimidating. It could be scary. And I think, at times, that’s the fear in people.”

“I feel as though I’m telling her story through my own pain. I don’t think I would have been able to do this when we first had a conversation about it. I needed to live. I needed to have my own experiences. Every tear, every emotion—it costs, so I [made sure to handle the role with care].”

On RESPECT:

“I know we all have respect for Aretha Franklin, but by the time we get to the end of this film, I want them to have a newfound respect for her.”

On Self-Care:

“I’m in a space where I’m all about self-care, and I feel like if folks don’t get it at this point, honey!” “I’m one of those people—always concerned [about] everybody else. But now, I’m almost 40 years old…I’ve done did everything that’s been asked of me. So whether folks like it or not, it’s my turn now. I’ve turned into a self-care therapist. I’m on a journey to consider me…to please myself.” “You don’t realize how much of a stranger you are to yourself until you [spend] time with yourself.”

Check out the full article on EBONY.com