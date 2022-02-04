Bossip Video

We’re ready!

We’re creeping up on the highly anticipated ‘Power Book II: Ghost‘ Season 2 finale where we’ll see how Tariq slithers out of a double homicide conviction while caught up in a twisted family drama involving Monet, her baby daddy Dante (who’s also a big-time snitch), her current boo Lorenzo who may have put a hit on Dante and Zeke, and Cane who we don’t see making it to Season 3.

There’s also the mystery surrounding whether Lauren is alive or very dead after being abducted by Effie.

Based on a post-episode tweet from Alix Lapri (who plays Effie) and foreshadowing in the last episode, it’s probably over for her.

Thankfully, the episode will be longer according to Powerverse creator Courtney Kemp who knows exactly how to build anticipation for her shows.

“It’s not going to be longer than two hours but it’s a little long,” she revealed. It’s an hour and 10 minutes long.”

Peep the sneak peek below:

Play

Also in the mix is a viral fan theory that Dante is Ghost’s brother which would shatter the Powerverse.

“In book one, Tommy asked Ghost what happened to his brother & Ghost called him ‘that Spanish mf” & Ghost said he was in the military. “Then Monet and Mecca talked about how he left her to join the military, Ghost speaks Spanish too,” the user concluded.”

Courtney Kemp later confirmed they aren’t brothers but teased that they might have known each other, telling viewers to “stay tuned” when asked about any connection between them during a Q&A session.

Tell us your predictions for the finale down below.