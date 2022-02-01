1 more episode left!
Zeke gives us a new meme every week 😂 #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/nuCXnJd5kl
— Ron 🇯🇲 (@Urban_naldo) January 30, 2022
We’re only 6 days away from the ‘Power Book II‘ finale where we’ll find out if Effie popped Lauren (or not?) after learning she snitched on Tariq while potentially implicating Brayden and Cane in the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds.
This came after Diana spilled ALL of the Tejada tea during an explosive dinner scene that sent her family spiraling into chaos.
When the smoke cleared, Zeke learned Monet is his really his mother and he’s actually 23, not 19, in a classic scene that fueled hilarious shenanigans across the internet.
Zeke Done Went Off On The Whole Family At Dinner @blynn_cuhh 😂😂🤦🏾♂️ #PowerGhost #PowerBookII #Zeke pic.twitter.com/Q6RFi8ZaUS
— Lou Young (@LouYoungIII) January 25, 2022
Fast-forward to this past Sunday where Zeke mulled over Monet lying about his real age that leaked to the press, ultimately ruining his draft prospects.
Meanwhile, Tariq gets caught slippin by Diana who, along with Dru, steal Dante’s money from Tariq at the fiery request of Lorenzo who appears to have put a hit on Monet and Zeke.
There’s also Effie slithering into the center of everything after alerting Cane that Lauren has him on tape. Naturally, Cane pressures Brayden to take care of Lauren who’s eventually offed by Effie (as far as we know).
In a post-episode tweet, Lapri (who plays Effie) seemingly confirmed Lauren’s fate (even though we never saw her actually die).
She killed a snitch doe 👀👀
— Alix Lapri (@AlixLapri) January 30, 2022
Hmmmm.
At this point, we know Tariq cares for Lauren and attempts (and fails) to get her to safety despite his connection to Effie who may have been jealous of their relationship.
We also learn that Dante is a federal informant though Tariq who discovers his secret and uses that as leverage to press him for $2 million.
The one time in power history that Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada jr’s intuition was right #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/7pgw98oGct
— 🌻that70sgirl🌻 (@lilnaturalgurl1) January 30, 2022
There’s also the matter of Lorenzo finding out the truth about Dante, Monet seemingly setting Dante up, ex-councilman Tate’s next move after acquiring his coveted blackmail photo, Diana finding her way in this twisted world, and the lingering murder trial that gets twistier by the week.
Do you think Lauren is still alive? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from this past episode on the flip.
Y’all are hell!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VRrYostLOI
— Block Cousteau (@stahhr) January 31, 2022
Bruhhhhh Zeke is the most unintentionally hilarious character on TV.
Zeke gives us a new meme every week 😂 #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 pic.twitter.com/nuCXnJd5kl
— Ron 🇯🇲 (@Urban_naldo) January 30, 2022
“Zeke gives us a new meme every week” – every single week
Brayden seen Effie pull up so he didn’t have to kill Lauren #PowerGhost #PowerBook2
pic.twitter.com/KYGwXxvutd
— Big Riel. (@riellynnn) January 30, 2022
“Brayden seen Effie pull up so he didn’t have to kill Lauren” – *howls*
Tariq to Dante after he found out about him #PowerGhost #PowerBook2 #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/RODu75hnfL
— Swaggy B (@6_questions) January 30, 2022
“Tariq to Dante after he found out about him” – haaaa
Lauren trying to explain herself to Effie 😂😂😂 #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/SFndaW276a
— Joe Byron’s Secretary (@DarreonsLife) January 30, 2022
“Lauren trying to explain herself to Effie” – nooooo
This part so much funnier now 💀😂😂😂😂#PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/Q9ElLvnLXt
— ERIN✨ (@redbonemangooo) January 26, 2022
“This part so much funnier now” – yoooo
Continue Slideshow
Tasha shooting her album cover while Tariq’s life is falling apart😂😭 #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/R69xSPCkSG
— Cameron Searles (@CJSearle93) January 30, 2022
“Tasha shooting her album cover while Tariq’s life is falling apart” – you know what…
Effie when she pulled up on Lauren and Brayden #PowerBook2 #PowerTV #powerghost pic.twitter.com/omPStvxtjd
— Swaggy B (@6_questions) January 30, 2022
“Effie when she pulled up on Lauren and Brayden” – accurate
So we not gonna talk about Diana unlocking Tariq phone by a live recording?😭💀 YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/2VAsoqD2lK
— 🔱V (@V3crazyyy) January 30, 2022
“So we not gonna talk about Diana unlocking Tariq phone by a live recording?😭💀 YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE” – whew, it’s spooky out here
Diana the second Tariq left to get that water. #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/ph20DBnMyY
— Helen S (@TheChosenOne250) January 30, 2022
“Diana the second Tariq left to get that water” – mannnnn
Zeke: “Did you have something to do with Carrie’s death?”
Monet: “…after Lorenzo kicked me out, I came straight here.”
Dante: #PowerGhost #PowerBookII pic.twitter.com/IHdeUsuM1y
— PrettyKimmyyyy💋 (@Kimmy14_) January 30, 2022
“Zeke: “Did you have something to do with Carrie’s death?”
Monet: “…after Lorenzo kicked me out, I came straight here.”
Dante” – Monet got him whipppppped
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.