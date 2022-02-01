Bossip Video
1 of 13

1 more episode left!

We’re only 6 days away from the ‘Power Book II‘ finale where we’ll find out if Effie popped Lauren (or not?) after learning she snitched on Tariq while potentially implicating Brayden and Cane in the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds.

This came after Diana spilled ALL of the Tejada tea during an explosive dinner scene that sent her family spiraling into chaos.

When the smoke cleared, Zeke learned Monet is his really his mother and he’s actually 23, not 19, in a classic scene that fueled hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Fast-forward to this past Sunday where Zeke mulled over Monet lying about his real age that leaked to the press, ultimately ruining his draft prospects.

Meanwhile, Tariq gets caught slippin by Diana who, along with Dru, steal Dante’s money from Tariq at the fiery request of Lorenzo who appears to have put a hit on Monet and Zeke.

There’s also Effie slithering into the center of everything after alerting Cane that Lauren has him on tape. Naturally, Cane pressures Brayden to take care of Lauren who’s eventually offed by Effie (as far as we know).

In a post-episode tweet, Lapri (who plays Effie) seemingly confirmed Lauren’s fate (even though we never saw her actually die).

Hmmmm.

At this point, we know Tariq cares for Lauren and attempts (and fails) to get her to safety despite his connection to Effie who may have been jealous of their relationship.

We also learn that Dante is a federal informant though Tariq who discovers his secret and uses that as leverage to press him for $2 million.

There’s also the matter of Lorenzo finding out the truth about Dante, Monet seemingly setting Dante up, ex-councilman Tate’s next move after acquiring his coveted blackmail photo, Diana finding her way in this twisted world, and the lingering murder trial that gets twistier by the week.

Do you think Lauren is still alive? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from this past episode on the flip.

Bruhhhhh Zeke is the most unintentionally hilarious character on TV.

“Zeke gives us a new meme every week” – every single week

“Brayden seen Effie pull up so he didn’t have to kill Lauren” – *howls*

“Tariq to Dante after he found out about him” – haaaa

“Lauren trying to explain herself to Effie” – nooooo

“This part so much funnier now” – yoooo

Continue Slideshow

“Tasha shooting her album cover while Tariq’s life is falling apart” – you know what…

“Effie when she pulled up on Lauren and Brayden” – accurate

“So we not gonna talk about Diana unlocking Tariq phone by a live recording?😭💀 YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE” – whew, it’s spooky out here

“Diana the second Tariq left to get that water” – mannnnn

“Zeke: “Did you have something to do with Carrie’s death?”

Monet: “…after Lorenzo kicked me out, I came straight here.”

Dante” – Monet got him whipppppped

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.