1 more episode left!

We’re only 6 days away from the ‘Power Book II‘ finale where we’ll find out if Effie popped Lauren (or not?) after learning she snitched on Tariq while potentially implicating Brayden and Cane in the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds.

This came after Diana spilled ALL of the Tejada tea during an explosive dinner scene that sent her family spiraling into chaos.

When the smoke cleared, Zeke learned Monet is his really his mother and he’s actually 23, not 19, in a classic scene that fueled hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Fast-forward to this past Sunday where Zeke mulled over Monet lying about his real age that leaked to the press, ultimately ruining his draft prospects.

Meanwhile, Tariq gets caught slippin by Diana who, along with Dru, steal Dante’s money from Tariq at the fiery request of Lorenzo who appears to have put a hit on Monet and Zeke.

There’s also Effie slithering into the center of everything after alerting Cane that Lauren has him on tape. Naturally, Cane pressures Brayden to take care of Lauren who’s eventually offed by Effie (as far as we know).

In a post-episode tweet, Lapri (who plays Effie) seemingly confirmed Lauren’s fate (even though we never saw her actually die).

She killed a snitch doe 👀👀 — Alix Lapri (@AlixLapri) January 30, 2022

Hmmmm.

At this point, we know Tariq cares for Lauren and attempts (and fails) to get her to safety despite his connection to Effie who may have been jealous of their relationship.

We also learn that Dante is a federal informant though Tariq who discovers his secret and uses that as leverage to press him for $2 million.

The one time in power history that Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada jr’s intuition was right #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/7pgw98oGct — 🌻that70sgirl🌻 (@lilnaturalgurl1) January 30, 2022

There’s also the matter of Lorenzo finding out the truth about Dante, Monet seemingly setting Dante up, ex-councilman Tate’s next move after acquiring his coveted blackmail photo, Diana finding her way in this twisted world, and the lingering murder trial that gets twistier by the week.

Do you think Lauren is still alive? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from this past episode on the flip.