In the photo, the Fenty mogul can be seen lifting up an oversized football jersey to reveal her belly as she sweetly stares at her bump. This outfit was the same one she wore when was seen going to dinner with Rocky in New York on January 25, when nobody knew the couple was expecting.

This post from Rihanna comes after she and A$AP Rocky announced their pregnancy on Monday via a photoshoot in New York City that was published by PEOPLE. In the photos, the 33-year-old billionaire debuted her bump while wearing a pink jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her bare belly, which was adorned in beautiful jewelry.

Now that Rih has posted a new pregnancy selfie of her own, fans are hoping she keeps the content coming as she embarks on her journey to becoming a mama.