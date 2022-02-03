Days after seeing the official announcement confirming that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, we finally heard from the Fenty founder herself.
The “Love On The Brain” singer showed off her adorable baby bump in a new picture she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, February 2. This marks the first time she’s commented on the news of her own pregnancy since it was announced at the top of the week.
Rih posted the new image, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement, writing in her caption: “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”
In the photo, the Fenty mogul can be seen lifting up an oversized football jersey to reveal her belly as she sweetly stares at her bump. This outfit was the same one she wore when was seen going to dinner with Rocky in New York on January 25, when nobody knew the couple was expecting.
This post from Rihanna comes after she and A$AP Rocky announced their pregnancy on Monday via a photoshoot in New York City that was published by PEOPLE. In the photos, the 33-year-old billionaire debuted her bump while wearing a pink jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her bare belly, which was adorned in beautiful jewelry.
Now that Rih has posted a new pregnancy selfie of her own, fans are hoping she keeps the content coming as she embarks on her journey to becoming a mama.
