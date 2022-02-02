Bossip Video

Cam’ron jokes his PinkHorsePower supplement helped A$AP Rocky impregnate Rihanna with their little bundle of joy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement kicked off this week in social media and has dominated ever since. The images of Rihanna in the New York cold in vintage Chanel with her cute baby bump showing might be the most shared image of 2022, even though it’s still early.

With A$AP Rocky being from Harlem, everyone from the neighborhood feels like it’s a W with Rihanna having a baby with someone from their area. Still, perhaps nobody has the funniest claim to the Harlem Win than Harlem’s own Cam’ron.

Cam’ron took to Instagram to share a video from a few months ago where he gave Rocky his sex supplement PinkHorsePower and Rocky takes it on sight. The supplement is said to “empower man’s sexual intimacy by helping to improve stamina and libido,” according to the official website.

“I’m just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ check da dates👀,” Cam wrote. “Congrats to Flocko and da Sis RiRi. Welcome to Harlem!!! @pinkhorsepower.”

According to Cam’ron, he did his part supporting his Harlem brother conceive his firstborn. To be honest, the video evidence is clear and we should let Cam enjoy his moment. You can view the video evidence below.