We have no idea who guilted Thandiwe Newton or why she burst into biracial tears during a now-viral interview with The Associated Press where she apologized to darker-skinned actresses for taking their roles and men (despite being married to a white man since 1998) over the years.
Thandiwe Newton plays a woman confronting white hunters in the Sundance film "God's Country." She says she's struggled with a different type of prejudice in the U.S. as a light-skinned Black British actor. pic.twitter.com/mAccJ9rA5s
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 2, 2022
In a bizarre series of events, the award-winning actress acknowledged her privilege as a light-skinned Black actress in Hollywood where darker-skinned actresses are often passed over for coveted roles.
“It’s been very painful to have women who look like my mom feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth,” she said with tears in her eyes.
For context, she was attempting (and failing) to compare the impact of prejudice in her new film ‘God’s Country’ to the prejudice she’s personally experienced as a lighter-skinned Black woman in Hollywood.
In the film (that premiered at Sundance Film Festival last month), she plays a woman confronting white hunters who trespass on her property. Newton told AP that the role allowed her to “heal” as a Black woman, but she hesitated taking it because she did not think she had enough melanin for it.
“My internalized prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received,” she said.
“Doesn’t matter that it’s from African-American women more than anyone else, doesn’t matter. I received prejudice. Anyone who’s received oppression and prejudice feels this character.”
At this point, it’s clear that discussing colorism, racial dynamics in Hollywood and anything else race-related is not her ministry based on several cringe-worthy comments over the years.
You may recall her claiming she’s the first “dark-skinned woman” in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy or that “she was accepted as a Black actress earlier in her career because of her lighter skin.”
She should just probably let someone else address these issues as the Internet NEVER forgets a slip-up.
Not everyone is confused about what Thandiwe said, however, and they’re thanking her for speaking about light skin privilege.
I’ll always love thandiwe and I accept her apology
— willing buyer willing sfebe™️ (@dr_nxledi) February 3, 2022
Pls leave my sister alone😭😭 she’s just apologetic🙏🏾 i stand with you Sisi Thandiwe https://t.co/UBd2pbmt5j
— just hay fever (@itssvans) February 3, 2022
Thank you to Thandiwe for acknowledging her privilege as a mixed race light skin women actress. Many like her loudly hold others accountable without doing this themselves #ThandiweNewton #LightSkinPrivilege https://t.co/7QeZd7fDSn
— George Sesay (@GeorgeSesay) February 4, 2022
What was your reaction to Thandiwe’s apology? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her cringey interview on the flip.
Thandiwe Newton saying “taking their men” when she’s been married to a white man since 1998 is SENDING me
— The Bad One (@BadvocateAgain) February 3, 2022
“Thandiwe Newton saying “taking their men” when she’s been married to a white man since 1998 is SENDING me” – is she ok? (Seriously)
“my mama looks like you!” pic.twitter.com/eNS8ihQKJn
— sauceless santana (@purestformula) February 3, 2022
““my mama looks like you!” – you know what…
Thandiwe Newton’s mom after seeing that clip: pic.twitter.com/1RExHhwU4E
— Moe Suttle (@moe_suttle) February 3, 2022
“Thandiwe Newton’s mom after seeing that clip:” – *cackles*
Ok the biracials can only get 1 week out the month now. Y’all can thank Thandiwe https://t.co/lX5eT4OSYE
— chesty & testy (@_sugatits) February 3, 2022
“Ok the biracials can only get 1 week out the month now. Y’all can thank Thandiwe” – welppp
When you see Thandiwe Newton getting a little too cozy with your men and work pic.twitter.com/qyvm6GlDtp
— Farah 🎄🎅🏽 (@rhythmnbIooms) February 3, 2022
“When you see Thandiwe Newton getting a little too cozy with your men and work” – don’t leave ya man around Thandiwe
Thandiwe Newton sat there and said "my momma is also a kneegrow like y'all" and cried into her hand.
— Coño West (@estlapetitemort) February 4, 2022
“Thandiwe Newton sat there and said “my momma is also a kneegrow like y’all” and cried into her hand” – bruhhh
We need Thandiwe in a sci-fi movie where she plays an older version of Zoe Saldana who travels back in time to convince her not to play Nina Simone https://t.co/177GBNb6qV
— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) February 4, 2022
“We need Thandiwe in a sci-fi movie where she plays an older version of Zoe Saldana who travels back in time to convince her not to play Nina Simone” – we’d watch
Darker skinned women: minding their business
Thandiwe: pic.twitter.com/diY1Nhzl70
— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) February 4, 2022
“Darker skinned women: minding their business
Thandiwe:” – mannnn
Just saw why y'all were talking about Thandiwe Newton, and yeah… pic.twitter.com/JAfi5bzwQ7
— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 3, 2022
“Just saw why y’all were talking about Thandiwe Newton, and yeah…” – mmhmm
