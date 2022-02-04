She meant well…

Darker skinned women: minding their business

Thandiwe: pic.twitter.com/diY1Nhzl70 — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) February 4, 2022

We have no idea who guilted Thandiwe Newton or why she burst into biracial tears during a now-viral interview with The Associated Press where she apologized to darker-skinned actresses for taking their roles and men (despite being married to a white man since 1998) over the years.

Thandiwe Newton plays a woman confronting white hunters in the Sundance film "God's Country." She says she's struggled with a different type of prejudice in the U.S. as a light-skinned Black British actor. pic.twitter.com/mAccJ9rA5s — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 2, 2022

In a bizarre series of events, the award-winning actress acknowledged her privilege as a light-skinned Black actress in Hollywood where darker-skinned actresses are often passed over for coveted roles.

“It’s been very painful to have women who look like my mom feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth,” she said with tears in her eyes.

For context, she was attempting (and failing) to compare the impact of prejudice in her new film ‘God’s Country’ to the prejudice she’s personally experienced as a lighter-skinned Black woman in Hollywood.

In the film (that premiered at Sundance Film Festival last month), she plays a woman confronting white hunters who trespass on her property. Newton told AP that the role allowed her to “heal” as a Black woman, but she hesitated taking it because she did not think she had enough melanin for it.

“My internalized prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received,” she said. “Doesn’t matter that it’s from African-American women more than anyone else, doesn’t matter. I received prejudice. Anyone who’s received oppression and prejudice feels this character.”

At this point, it’s clear that discussing colorism, racial dynamics in Hollywood and anything else race-related is not her ministry based on several cringe-worthy comments over the years.

You may recall her claiming she’s the first “dark-skinned woman” in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy or that “she was accepted as a Black actress earlier in her career because of her lighter skin.”

She should just probably let someone else address these issues as the Internet NEVER forgets a slip-up.

Not everyone is confused about what Thandiwe said, however, and they’re thanking her for speaking about light skin privilege.

I’ll always love thandiwe and I accept her apology — willing buyer willing sfebe™️ (@dr_nxledi) February 3, 2022

Pls leave my sister alone😭😭 she’s just apologetic🙏🏾 i stand with you Sisi Thandiwe https://t.co/UBd2pbmt5j — just hay fever (@itssvans) February 3, 2022

Thank you to Thandiwe for acknowledging her privilege as a mixed race light skin women actress. Many like her loudly hold others accountable without doing this themselves #ThandiweNewton #LightSkinPrivilege https://t.co/7QeZd7fDSn — George Sesay (@GeorgeSesay) February 4, 2022

What was your reaction to Thandiwe’s apology? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her cringey interview on the flip.