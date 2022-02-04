Bossip Video

There’s a saying that goes: “Every time a white supremacist murderer loses in court, a Black angel gets its wings—and uses them to fly down and fart in the defendant’s face.”

OK, that’s not a saying, but you giggled a little and now you’re thinking it probably should be.

Anyway, as we previously reported, Gregory and Travis McMichael were able to cut a backdoor plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have ensured two out of the three Ahmaud Arbery lynchers would serve any federal sentence imposed on them concurrently with their state sentences, which they would have likely spent in federal prison as opposed to state prison.

But all that went away when US District Judge Lisa G. Wood ultimately rejected that white foolishness, and now Travis has withdrawn his guilty plea, according to the Associated Press.

“I withdraw the plea,” Travis reportedly told Wood when asked what he wanted to do now that his hopes of doing fed time for less time have circled the drain of Klan-ish caucasity. (My words, not hers.)

From AP:

That means all three white men convicted of Arbery’s murder will return to court for the federal trial next week, after plea deals for McMichael and his father fell apart. Greg McMichael backed down from a plan to plead guilty in a legal filing late Thursday.

So both McMichaels backed out of their guilty pleas because nobody but fellow racists and a few federal prosecutors wants to see them treated with even the slightest bit of leniency.

And now the two men and William “Roddie” Bryan will, once again, have to change out of their prison rags and try not to mistake their favorite nooses for ties when they go back to court.

Hopefully, they’ll all be smelling fresh Black angel farts soon. (Whatever—y’all know you want to make that saying a thing!)