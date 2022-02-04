Bossip Video

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house…”

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard recently spoke with PageSix and revealed that when it comes to letting friends by her home to visit, they need to have a hotel waiting nearby because no sleepovers are allowed.

Sheard, 34, is a double threat making her acting debut in Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” back in 2020. She played her iconic gospel singer mother, Karen Clark Sheard. Now she’s set to appear in Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” alongside LeToya Luckett and Drew Sidora.

During a chat, while promoting the new movie Sheard got honest about boundaries and setting them with friends.

“I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she told the publication.

Obviously a lady of good faith, Kierra explained more in detail why she chooses to draw a line at keeping her marital home free of company.

“Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man,” she told us. “Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too.” “I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.

Do you think Kierra is making good points here?

Sheard married landscaper Jordan Kelly on Dec. 12, 2020, in their hometown of Detroit.

“Line Sisters” starring Kierra Sheard, Latoya Luckett, Drew Sidora, and Ta’Rhonda Jones airs Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.