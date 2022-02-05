Bossip Video

Julia Fox is clarifying some things about her relationship with Drake prior to linking up with Kanye West.

During Friday’s episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the Uncut Gems actress opened up about her connection to Drake back in 2020, also commenting on the state of Ye’s relationship with the rapper. While she didn’t completely deny any romance between her and the Certified Lover Boy, Fox clarified that Mr. West is already well aware of her connection to his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend-again.

“He’s a great guy and a gentleman… and that was it,” she said during the podcast. “Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

She went on to say that both rappers have put their issues behind them since reuniting onstage for the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert back in December. "I feel like they've squashed their issues," Fox said. "Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately — I think on the first day, before it went any further — because I'm just an honest person."

Kanye West Expresses Angst About North West’s TikTok Account, Kim Kardashian Calls Out His ‘Constant Attacks’ Telling Kanye you used to date (or “not date”) Drake seems to be a pretty surefire way to keep him interested.

A source previously told PEOPLE that despite Ye’s new relationship with Julia Fox, “he’s still telling people that he wants to have Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so.”

Who knows if that’s still true given the current drama over North West’s TikTok account.

Regardless of his lingering love for Kim, things seem to be getting more serious with Fox. For her 32nd birthday last week, following reports that Drake previously gifted Julia with a Birkin bag, Kanye gave his boo and some of her friends bags of their own.