Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, Antonio Brown and Kanye West have been buddy buddy lately and with good reason.

It’s all because AB has officially signed on to Ye’s Donda Sports, which focuses on providing “professional and wellness support” to athletes.

In a recent interview the star player stated “I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world.”

“Former NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown joins Donda Sports where he will join Ye and Justin LaBoy to bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization,” the statement reads. “Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s [sic] career.”

“We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” Brown said in a recent interview. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general…”

Even though the pair seems like the perfect match many spectators were curious to know how the two connected and established this new found brotherhood. In a recent interview with Complex, Brown explained how it was by the grace of God that he and Ye connected.

“It was just by the grace of God,” A.B. said. “I was at Craig’s [restaurant], having dinner in LA with Rich, my guy at Fashion Nova. And I ran into Kanye randomly at Craig’s. We got haircuts at Craig’s. It was totally out of the blue, and we just started hanging out in LA. We’ve got a lot of positive things coming. It’s just been an amazing week for me. I’m sitting here with Mr. Tim at Amazon Music right now, having a meeting, so I’ve been grateful for the last 21 days.”

The organization put out a statement earlier this week following the news.

“Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sports career,” the statement reads. “Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions and sports.”

Kanye West has garnered a positive rep with the sports world lately. It started with the early buzz surrounding his basketball academy. Ye’s Donda Academy houses Chicago’s top high school basketball players on its home team, the Donda Doves. The team is scheduled to play its homecoming basketball game today. The team also covered SLAM Magazine 236th issue, making Ye the second rapper ever to cover the respected basketball magazine after J. Cole.

In all seriousness are we the only ones wondering how Justin LaBoy went from being a troll on IG to now making huge business deals with Kanye West and Antonio Brown? Our guy took great advantage of his 15 minutes of fame!

Do you think stepping into the sports industry is a good move for Kanye West? Let us know below!