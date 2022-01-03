This man is acting SINGLE single.

Kanye West allegedly rang in the new year with plenty of female-company ALL weekend.

The soon-to-be-divorced husband of Kim Kardashian made a pit stop in Houston last Wednesday, where he was seen parlaying at a random lounge around Instagram models, Yasmine Lopez and Michaela Mendez.

Fans of Kanye, 44, shared a video from Ye’s random night out in H-Town around the twenty-something-year-old baddies, which was allegedly not a random sighting at all.

Just two days after the models were seen in a video with Kanye at the lounge, they started beefin’ on Instagram with Michaela accusing Yasmine of sleeping with her boyfriend. That’s when Yasmine alleged that Michaela had just been sexually active with Kanye, with zero hesistation.

“I wasn’t even [gonna] say nothing, but sis, didn’t you go f*ck Kanye at the post oak, now [you’re] crying about [an] 18-year-old little boy, talking about that’s your man? And have the nerve to say I [f*ck] with him? LMFAO BEAT IT. I’d be mad too. I understand you just had an abortion last week, f*cked Kanye last night just to get sent back to cry on IG. But sis please don’t attach my name to this. It’s delusional and sick in the head. I hope you get the clout [you] want and it puts some coins in your pocket.”

By Saturday night, the rapper was spotted enjoying a spicy dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami according to photos released by TMZ. The two famous folks appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they dined at Carbone restaurant. Fox rocked a sexy blue corset top and pants in photos as she and Kanye exchanged smiles, although she appeared to be unsure about a future date with Kanye when asked about it the next day, according to Page Six.

“I don’t know,” Fox, 31, answered when asked by a paparazzo whether there’d be a second date.

Moving right along, just hours after being spotted with Fox at dinner, Kanye was seen on his hotel balcony with two unidentified women — one of which was bra less it appeared. The photos floated around social media after being exclusively released by Daily Mail. No details about who the women in Ye’s room were have surfaced.

To wrap up his wild AF weekend, a Latina model named Audrinix released alleged texts she received from Kanye to her Instagram story, alleging he was asking her to send photos of herself.