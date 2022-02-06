Bossip Video

A lot of fans were in JT from City Girls business and she ain’t like that! So, JT had a few words for outsiders questioning why she wasn’t in attendance for her bestie, Yung Miami‘s birthday.

We all know the internet thrives off drama and loves to make fake beef between people if they aren’t seen out together. According to fans, JT seems to always skip out on the celebration.

In response to these accusations JT said the following,

Her birthdays always out of the country! I’ve been in prison or probation since y’all known us! Her birthday is February the 11th, I couldn’t make the 3rd because of something that’s not y’all business.”

Check out the post below.

So it’s safe to say the rap duo are doing fine and there’s nothing to worry about regarding their friendship. Fans and trolls online fail to realize real friends actually do things together that never make it to social media.

Despite JT’s absence, Yung Miami looked like she thoroughly enjoyed herself and had the time of her life. Others in attendance were Latto, Trina, Quavo, Lil Baby, Chance the Rapper, Keyshia Kaoir, Lakeyah and many more!