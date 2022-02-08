Bossip Video

Things are not slowing down between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, regardless of the fact that her divorce from Kanye West is at a standstill.

Even though the “Runaway” rapper has switched from trying to win Kim back to criticizing her parenting all over social media, it looks like he still isn’t keen on making their divorce official.

“Kim is still trying to get the ‘married’ status dissolved to ‘single’ before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” a source close to the situation told E! News of a filing Kardashian submitted in December. “Moving this divorce along isn’t something he’s acting quickly on, despite Kim’s efforts.”

Regardless of Kanye trying to keep his family together, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has moved on, and things seem to be going pretty well. In a new interview with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), Pete referred to Kim K as his “girlfriend” publicly for the very first time.