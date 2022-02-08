Things are not slowing down between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, regardless of the fact that her divorce from Kanye West is at a standstill.
Even though the “Runaway” rapper has switched from trying to win Kim back to criticizing her parenting all over social media, it looks like he still isn’t keen on making their divorce official.
“Kim is still trying to get the ‘married’ status dissolved to ‘single’ before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” a source close to the situation told E! News of a filing Kardashian submitted in December. “Moving this divorce along isn’t something he’s acting quickly on, despite Kim’s efforts.”
Regardless of Kanye trying to keep his family together, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has moved on, and things seem to be going pretty well. In a new interview with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), Pete referred to Kim K as his “girlfriend” publicly for the very first time.
“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the comedian said during their video chat. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”
Later in that same interview, Davidson alluded to their relationship once again, revealing that this year is the first time he’ll be thinking about how to impress a significant other for Valentine’s Day. While he still doesn’t address Kim by name, we all know who he’s talking about, and he clearly feels the pressure.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this will be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess.”
When asked by Adams, “so you are thinking about Valentine’s Day plans?” Davidson replied with a smirk, “very much so, yes.” He went on to call the holiday “another Super Bowl…the Super Bowl for the ladies.”
Now that things are officially official, will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make their relationship Instagram official for Valentine’s Day? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.