Whoa Nelly

Me to Nelly: it’s kinda little 🍤 Nelly: I’m Worth $40 million Me: pic.twitter.com/CMyXQiqPHl — 💋abaddie-waddieᴺᴹ (@xShaniahk) February 8, 2022

By now, you’ve probably figured out why “Nelly,” “Damn Nelly,” and “Ashanti” are trending on Twitter which descended into chaos after the “Hot In Herre” rapper accidentally leaked his sexual shenanigans onto his Instagram Stories.

In a now deleted video, the superstar rapper can be seen engaging in a sexual encounter with an unidentified woman whose likeness quickly spread across social media just minutes after the clip was deleted from Instagram.

While some fans were intrigued, others expressed their disappointment in the rapper’s, uh, equipment while also suggesting that’s why he lost Ashanti for good.

We’re sure you remember Nelly scampering across the stage to hug the “Foolish” singer during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz last September.

Nelly really walked through these people’s concert to give Ashanti a hug 😂 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/J02cjG7XxD — Kathleen Francois, LCSW, LCADC (@katfrancoislcsw) September 15, 2021

A day later, Ashanti hopped on Live to recap the Verzuz with Fat Joe and Ja Rule who asked if there was “something still there” between the two especially since Nelly is now single.

As expected, Ashanti shut that down while having a good laugh and revealing she’s actually in a relationship.

“Listen, I wasn’t expecting it. And this is the crazy part! I haven’t seen him in what? Six years since we’ve broken up? I didn’t know what to expect. It was positive,” Ashanti said. Ja added, “You know, Nelly’s single now.” Ashanti quickly retorted, “Yeah, but I ain’t! So…”

Fast-forward to a few hours ago where Nelly finally confirmed the sex tape leak in a statement to TMZ.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

What was your reaction to Nelly’s freaky footage? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Nelly’s “accidental” leak on the flip.