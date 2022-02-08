Bossip Video

*UPDATE*

Nelly has confirmed the sex tape leak is an embarrassing faux pas. The rapper reportedly tells TMZ,

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

—— Our original BOSSIP report appears below this line —–

Is everything okay???

Superstar rapper Nelly seems to have made an embarrassing mistake! The “Hot In Herre” entertainer appears to have shared a clip of a mystery person performing oral sex on him to his Instagram story.

So far, it has not been confirmed that Nelly is actually the star on the questionable footage. The clip lasts for over 15 seconds and you can hear moaning from someone, fans assume from Nelly, in the background as the camera points to someone else going to town on a person orally.

Unsurprisingly, moments after the “Derrty” clip was shared, it came down from Nelly’s story — but not before it was screen recorded by viewers and shared on social media.

Now, the clip is being shared online and the 47-year-old rapper is trending. People are even flooding his comment section on Instagram inquiring about the video.

“Put that video back up,” one follower wrote.

Another left shrimp emojis, seemingly commenting on the person’s genitals in the video.

So far, Nelly has not addressed the alleged gaffe. If that’s indeed the St. Louis rapper in the video it marks the first time he’s been spotted with someone who is not his ex.

Last year, Nelly’s ex-girlfriend Shantal Jackson confirmed they called it quits and had been quiet about it for some time while deciding to remain friends.

Shantel didn’t share any additional information on when or why they might have broken up–but her “friend” Nelly did.

When The Shade Room posted about the news of their split, they highlighted their 7-year relationship in the headline, which Nelly took issue with. He went straight to the comments to set the record straight.

“Well actually just 5years, ended 2019,” he wrote in the comments section of the story. “Haven’t been together for the past 2…!!! ok now y’all know..!! #FACTS.”

Nelly is single, but could he have been trying to share the intimate video of himself “mingling” sexually to his close friends on IG? That’s the scenario many on social media are choosing to believe.

Whatever the case is, the clip is causing quite a stir online. Scroll down to see some of the reactions.