A.J. Johnson has something to say to folks mistaking her beautiful 50th birthday threesome for a train — “Choo choo,” haters!

Previously, we reported that the “House Party” actress opened up about experiencing sex with two men on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, describing the experience as a “beautiful dance.” 58-year-old AJ didn’t go into details about the men, but she said they were friends and took turns with her, centering her during the experience.

She appeared comfortable sharing her story adding, “one would please me and would pass me to the other.” She called the experience “romantic and sexy” but of course, the intimate story opened up the floor for social media critics to judge her.

Some Twitter users implied that Johnson’s threesome with two men sounded more like a “train”, but the “Baby Boy” actress disagreed in a recent interview with Baller Alert. She also said threesome wasn’t “sexual.”

“It wasn’t even sexual. We were all friends… and the comfort of the friendship turned intimate and sensual, before it came sexual” she said. “I said in the interview is that ‘It was sensual. It was intimate. I felt very safe.’ That doesn’t sound like a train to me…If you want to call it a train — CHOO CHOO!”

AJ went on to say that she isn’t affected negatively by “small-minded” judgment and still believes it was the “best sensual relationship” she ever had.

It sounds more like AJ was comfortable, established intimacy before turning up, and didn’t feel used sexually in her experience — much different than what some may consider being a “train” where men are more focused on self-pleasure.

Do YOU agree with A.J. that there’s a difference in framing her experience as a threesome as opposed to a “train”???