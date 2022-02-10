Bossip Video

Eve is officially a mother!

The 43-year-old rapper just welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

Eve took to Instagram to announce the news on Thursday morning, revealing the name of their new bundle of joy: Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Plus, she announced that the little one was born on February 1, adding that the feeling of welcoming a new life is unlike anything she’s ever felt.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” she wrote in her caption, adding a sweet photo of the newborn. Her husband went on to share the same photo to his Instagram, adding, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve announced that she was pregnant with her first child back in November, posting a photo of her cradling her baby bump as she revealed the big news.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball30 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️,” she wrote at the time. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Going on to repost the same picture to his page, Cooper wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️”

Eve and Maximillion Cooper got married in June 2014 after dating for four years. While this is the singer’s first child, she is already a stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.

Back in December, the new mom talked to PEOPLE about her life as a stepmom, saying she felt “lucky” to have had that instant family.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me,” she told the publication. “In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ ” She continued, “I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie. It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

Congratulations to the new family of six!