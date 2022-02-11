The cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is continuing to bring the importance of discovering your roots to TV. As previously reported the VH1 special is exploring the deep connection between Black history and African ancestry and features DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, who is the co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com. Dr. Paige’s thorough DNA analysis is guiding the crew to identify their African ethnic group and country of origin.

Enlisting Dr. Paige’s help on the special are Remy Ma and Papoose…

Yandy Smith-Harris…

Rich Dollaz…

Tokyo Vanity…

Paris Phillips…

Karlie Redd…

and Momma Dee.

They’re also joined by Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson and Krystal Kills who are designing tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop cast’s ancestral history all while the crew celebrates Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance, and food.

Last week, we saw the crew discover their ancestry and celebrate by donning traditional African fashions.

Next week, the fun continues!

Ahead of Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy part two airing on Monday, February 14, the crew chatted with BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about some of the shocking truths they discovered about their lineage.

According to Yandy, this experience helped embolden her love for the Motherland that she says has been wrongly depicted in the media.

“This experience was like none other,” Yandy told BOSSIP. “I felt like for so long, I thought Africa was one way. We have been bamboozled, run amock, led astray. “Every single country in this continent has poor areas but I learned it is the land of overflow, it is the land of abundance in gold, abundance, in diamonds, the best food I’ve ever had and Karlie [Redd] can attest to this, the best parties I’ve ever been to.”

Karlie, who is proudly Trinidadian, echoed that statement and said she was shocked to learn through Love & Hip Hop: Lineage To Legacy that she had Nigerian roots.

“It’s like my ancestors have been talking to me this whole time,” said Karlie while noting that she’s traveled to Nigeria several times and even filmed a movie there. “Look at this picture,” she added while referencing her cast photo. “You would never think a Nigerian woman would look like this, but this is how they dress.”

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy continues Monday, February 14, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Will you be watching?

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, and Andrew Huang for Monami Productions.

