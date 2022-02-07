Bossip Video

Ceaser’s talented tattooists are coming back to television and they’re preparing for battle.

As previously reported VH1 has officially announced the return of the hit franchise Black Ink Crew and fans of the show will be blessed with back-to-back season premieres of Black Ink Crew: New York and Black Ink Crew: Compton on the same night, Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET/PT.

Ahead of that, Black Ink Crew will host its very first Watch Party Monday, February 14 at 10PM ET/PT. The special will bring together fan-favorites from the Black Ink Crew: New York squad, along with cameos from former cast members, for a fun and revealing gathering to discuss iconic show moments from every season of the hit series.

Now BOSSP’s got an exclusive look at the super trailer that features Ceaser and his team returning to their roots at their Brooklyn flagship store.

Despite their homecoming and their plans to “continue taking over this world”, there’s still some ongoing drama between them.

Alex and Donna are seen discussing their tumultuous relationship and admittedly previoulsy aggressive Donna asks her longtime love if he’s “indecisive” about their relationship.

We also see Tatti continue to struggle with her ongoing legal issues for her previous arrest on drug charges while turning to Puma for answers.

As for head honcho Ceaser, he’s “forced” to take his baby’s mother to court to address THOSE child abuse allegations.

Despite all the chaos, the super trailer ends on a high note with a BIG “Battle Of The Tattoo Titans” that involves all three Black Ink franchises; New York, Chicago, and Compton.

There’s also a super special guest judge for the competition.

Hi, Kat Tat!

Check out the Black Ink Crew: New York super trailer below.

VH1’s Black Ink Crew Watch Party premieres Monday, February 14 at 10 PM ET/PT.

It’s an East Coast-West Coast collaboration with all-new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York February 21 at 8PM ET/PT followed by the season premiere of Black Ink Crew: Compton at 9PM ET/PT.